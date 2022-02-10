IHC asks hard questions from NAB in Avenfield appeal hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday heard appeals of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Capt. Safdar against convictions in the Avenfield reference, ARY News reported.

A division bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce its record of the case.

NAB prosecutor spelled out the letter of the British Virgin Island Authority in court.

“Is this letter is your basic evidence,” judges questioned the prosecutor. “The NAB has to answer the court’s question,” the bench said.

“If Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner, who has invested money to back her,” the bench asked. “The NAB has also to inform whether the money was invested by Maryam, Nawaz Sharif or anyone else,” the bench remarked.

“The NAB is saying that Nawaz Sharif handed over ill-gotten money to Maryam Nawaz. How Maryam is involved in the offence if the money is given by Nawaz Sharif,” the court questioned.

“You have to only tell, what Maryam did to be declared an offender,” the bench further said.

“We are telling you that no further adjournment will be given. We will only stand after getting answer from the NAB of this question,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said. “We could not repeatedly give adjournment”.

“We will hear Irfan Qadir after your reply,” the bench said.

“The main accused not providing answer about how he purchased the property,” NAB prosecutor said in his arguments.

