IHC bars CDA from cutting trees in Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from cutting trees in the federal capital and sought a detailed report on the matter.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro heard a petition filed by Muhammad Naveed Ahmed, who requested the court to stop unlawful tree felling in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that large-scale cutting of trees was being carried out in violation of rules and regulations, causing serious environmental damage and contributing to climate change.

The counsel further contended that the ongoing tree removal violates the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act and poses a grave threat to the city’s ecological balance.

The court summoned the Assistant Attorney General to the rostrum and questioned the reason for cutting trees.

Following the hearing, the IHC issued notices to the CDA, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, directing them to submit parawise replies along with a detailed report at the next hearing.

The court ordered the CDA to halt all tree-cutting activities until further notice and adjourned the hearing until February 2.

According to reports, large-scale tree removal has recently taken place at several locations in Islamabad, including acres of green cover in the Shakarparian area.

Meanwhile, the CDA has maintained that 29,115 paper mulberry trees were removed as part of a government-approved initiative, citing their role in causing pollen allergies.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik stated that three trees would be planted for every tree cut.

He said the paper mulberry trees were removed only after scientific identification and assessment, and that indigenous species were being planted as part of reforestation efforts.

Dr. Malik made these remarks during a media briefing following his visit to Shakarparian, where he reviewed the tree-cutting process and plantation drive. He warned that strict action would be taken if any negligence or violation of environmental laws was found.