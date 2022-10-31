IHC bars ECP from holding by-poll in NA-95 Mianwali

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding a by-poll in NA-95 Mianwali, following the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

Last week, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan challenged ECP’s decision of suspending his NA membership in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard Iman Khan’s plea.

Barrister Ali Zafar, Khan’s counsel urged the court to suspend ECP’s decision disqualifying his client

However, Justice Farooq turned down the request and issued orders to stop the by-election in Mianwali. The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan against Imran Khan’s disqualification.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

