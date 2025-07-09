IHC dismisses petition after missing person traced

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a missing person petition after recovery of the disappeared person.

Justice Inaam Amin Minhas heard petitioner Sharafat’s plea with regard to disappearance of his brother Muhammad Ashraf.

Police in its report submitted in the court said that Muhammad Ashraf was nominated in a robbery case registered at Secretariat police station. He was sent to jail by the trial court on May 23, police said.

Muhammad Ashraf later got bail from the trial court, police said in its report.

The high court dismissed the petition after recovery of the missing man.

