IHC disposes of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi marriage case dismissal plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking the dismissal of the ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq – who presided over the hearing of the case – announced the reserved verdict, disposing of the plea submitted by deposed prime minister and former first lady.

“The petitioners have been indicted and the high court cannot interfere,” Justice Aamer Farooq said in the order.

Following the decision, the stay order on trial of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi now vacated. The trial court in Rawalpindi will be able to proceed with this case.

On Jan 16, a Rawalpindi trial court indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case.

The charges against the couple were framed by senior civil judge Qudratullah on a complaint filed by Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka under Sections 34 (common intention), 496 (marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage) and 496B (fornication) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The hearing was conducted at Adiala Jail, where Imran is incarcerated. Ever since his arrest in August last year, the PTI founder has been indicted in multiple cases, including the Toshakhana reference, cipher case and the contempt case against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing held today, PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the case was only aimed at humiliating the petitioners. He highlighted that the complaint against Imran’s marriage was filed five years and 11 months after the nikkah in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the counsel for Bushra’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka informed the court that the witnesses had testified in the trial court that Bushra was in another marriage with Imran at the time of their marriage ceremony.

Following arguments by counsels of both parties, the court reserved a verdict on it.

The case took a twist on December 5, when the housekeeper of Khawar Maneka, Muhammad Latif claimed that Imran used to visit Bushra’s house and had an “illicit relationship”.

However, Imran denied the allegations, swearing on the Holy Quran that he saw the latter’s face only on the day of his nikkah.