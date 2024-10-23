IHC grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

Earlier, a special judge central rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The pleas were heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.