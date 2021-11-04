IHC hears appeals against convictions in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: Public Prosecutor resumed his contentions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday over appeals of three convicts in Imran Farooq murder case, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing appeals against conviction awarded by an anti-terrorism court.

The lawyers of convicts Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had concluded their arguments in the hearing.

Three convicts have challenged an anti-terrorism court’s June 18, 2020 verdict that had sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Special Public Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz appeared on behalf of the federal government and resumed his arguments in the court.

“The founder of the MQM have pivotal role in the murder of Imran Farooq,” public prosecutor said. “Khalid Shamim and Muhammad Anwar had got instruction from the MQM founder for the murder,” prosecutor argued.

“All convicts have clearly confessed the crime in their confessional statements,” the posecutor told the court. “Two of them telephoned after the murder and informed in code words, ” Uncle has reached to his morning,” public prosecutor said.

The high court adjourned further hearing of the case until next week.

On June 18, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad had awarded life sentence in the high-profile murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq. They were also imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million each.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand had noted that the assassination of Dr Imran Farooq was the result of a conspiracy hatched in the United Kingdom and Pakistan by Altaf Hussain, the head of the MQM. Muhammad Anwar and Iftikhar Hussain, senior members of the MQM, were also involved in the murder plot, it said.

As per the plot, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali facilitated and sent Muhammad Kashif and Syed Mohsin Ali to the UK for murdering Dr Imran Farooq who was killed in Green Lane, Edgeware area of London on September 16, 2010.

