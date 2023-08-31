IHC holds hearing in Imaan Mazari’s protective bail, case details plea

ISLAMABAD: A hearing was held in Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the human rights lawyer – Imaan Mazari – plea for protective bail as well as the details of the cases registered against her, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing, where the officials from the Interior Ministry presented their arguments before the court.

Interior Ministry officials said that a case has been registered against the human rights lawyer – Imaan Mazari.

The ministry officials firmly argued that the federal government lacked the authority to order the provinces about the details of cases filed in the provinces against Imaan Mazari.

However, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb seeking clarity on whether any requests had been made to obtain details of cases registered against Imaan Mazari in other provinces.

The ministry sought some time from the court to collect the details of the cases registered against the suspect across other provinces,

The advocate, Salman Akram Raja, representing Mazari, expressed concerns about the possibility of her re-arrest outside Adiala Jail.

The court adjourned the proceedings until Monday, leaving both legal teams with time to prepare their arguments.