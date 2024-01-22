IHC issues arrest warrants of officials over absence in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants over absence of the recordkeepers of DC Rawalpindi office and Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Monday.

The high court was hearing contempt case against the DC and others over arrest of PTI leader Shaharyar Afridi.

The court summoned deputy commissioner Rawalpindi and Superintendent Adiala Jail in personal capacity.

“The officers should appear before the court and inform, why the court’s order was not enforced”, Justice Babar Sattar said.

Advocate Shah Khawar appeared in court on behalf of SP Jameel Zafar and requested to put off the case hearing till February’s second week. “Court intends to hear the case on daily basis,” Justice Sattar said to Shah Khawar Advocate.

“The court will hear the case this week, it is the case of documents, you prepare for the case, the case will be concluded in this week,” Justice Babar Sattar said.

The court also issued notices to DC Rawalpindi and Superintendent Adiala Jail.

“I know the law and the legal procedure, you can go in appeal,” Justice Sattar said. “A trial should not be conducted in a manner when the case heard on a day and then adjourned for one month,” the Justice said.

“In that condition, probably I could not represent in this case,” Shah Khawar said.

The case was adjourned till 9:30am on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Justice Babar Sattar in a judgement this month on the plea of PTI leader Sheharyar Afridi took away the powers of the DC to issue detention orders under the MPO.