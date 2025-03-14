IHC judges transfer challenged in Supreme Court

LAHORE: The Lahore Bar Association has filed a petition in Supreme Court, challenging the transfer of judges in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the association has requested the court to declare the notification of judges’ transfer as null and void.

The Lahore Bar Association urged to nullify Justice Aamir Farooq’s verdict on the representation of judges and the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

The association has also asked the court to reissue the seniority list of the Islamabad High Court and to bar the transferred judges from working until they take oath.

Furthermore, the Lahore Bar Association has requested that the seniority of the transferred judges be counted from the date they take oath.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court Bar also challenged the transfer of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A petition was filed in the supreme court under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

The President of Pakistan, federal government and four high courts were made party in the petition.

The petitioner pleaded to the apex court to declare the judges transfer notification as unlawful, unconstitutional and declare it as void.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Law had issued a notification in February confirming the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to reports, President Asif Ali Zardari approved these transfers under Article 200 of the Constitution, assigning the judges to the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar, previously of the Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Baluchistan High Court were transferred to the Islamabad High Court.