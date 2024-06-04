web analytics
IHC orders to de-seal PTI office in Islamabad

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the Capital Development Authority to immediately de-seal Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) office in the federal capital. 

Justice Saman Riffat announced the reserved decision early on Tuesday, accepting the PTI’s plea against the office being sealed.

CDA had sealed the office, located in Islamabad’s G-8 sector, a few days ago for ‘violating building rules’.

As part of an anti-encroachment operation, a portion of the PTI headquarters was demolished, while the political party’s office was sealed, earlier this month.

As per the CDA officials’ statement, a large-scale encroachment was established by occupying land adjacent to the plot.

Despite several warnings and notices, including ones issued on November 19, 2020, February 22, 2021, June 14, 2022, and September 4, 2023, the violations were not addressed, while on May 10, 2024, the CDA issued orders to seal the plot, the CDA spokesperson added.

Asked about the operation, CDA had claimed that it was part of a campaign against encroachment in the capital and was being carried out without any discrimination.

