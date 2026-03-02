IHC petition seeks eye treatment of PTI's Founder in hospital

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate has filed petition in Islamabad High Court seeking shifting of PTI Founder to hospital for treatment of his eye ailment.

The petitioner requested to the high court to order PTI leader’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital for treatment of his eyesight.

“PTI’s founder has been 73-year-old and imprisoned at Adiala Jail”, petition read.

“He could not meet his family and friends owing to ban on his meetings for last four to five months”.

“A report submitted to the Supreme Court informed about the PTI Founder’s ailment, according to which, the vision of his eye has remained 15 per cent”.

According to the plea, supreme court has kept the matter in pending and directed to move the high court.

Petitioner requested for a court order for shifting the PTI’s founder to Shifa International Hospital with treatment from a specialist and access to personal doctors and the family.

The verified copies of examinations and tests should also be provided to the lawyers, petitioner pleaded to the court.