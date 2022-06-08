IHC rejects Haleem Adil Sheikh’s plea for protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s plea for a protective bail, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up Haleem Adil Sheikh’s plea for protective bail today.

As the hearing went underway, the petitioner’s counsel that argued the Sindh government wanted to arrest Sindh opposition leader in a fake case to stop him from appearing before Sindh Assembly’s budget2022-23 session.

To which, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that IHC had already granted protective bail to Sheikh in one such case and could not grant another protective bail to PTI leader.

“IHC cannot intervene in matters of Sindh High Court (SHC),” Athar Minallah remarked.

The IHC rejected Haleem Adil’s protective bail plea and asked him to approach the relevant court.

Previously, the Karachi police had registered two FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges.

The cases were registered against Sheikh in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2 and Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station.

