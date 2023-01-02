IHC reserves verdict on Azam Swati’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati’s bail plea, ARY News reported.

As per details, chief justice Amir Farooq heard the bail petition filed by the PTI senator in a controversial tweet case.

Azam Swati’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that he wouldn’t name him but a political personality is on bail because of medical reasons and one other political party leader got bail to see him.

The chief justice asked what’s the FIA’s remarks on this. At this, the FIA counsel said that the special prosecutor couldn’t come so the court is requested to adjourn the hearing.

The court rejected the request and reserved the verdict in the controversial case.

Earlier, a local court in Islamabad extended the judicial remand of PTI Senator and former federal minister Azam Swati for another 14 days.

Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin heard controversial tweets case against the incarcerated politician. The police failed to submit a challan against Swati in the hearing.

The court, while extending the senator’s judicial remand, adjourned the hearing till January 12.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27 the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

