PTA’s reply sought in case against TikTok ban, social media rules

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) till November 22 in a case against a ban on TikTok and social media rules, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing of the clubbed petitions against the ban on the video-sharing app TikTok and social media rules.

CJ IHC remarked that the attorney general had assured the court of holding consultations with the stakeholders. The additional attorney general told the court that new social media rules have been devised.

To this, the IHC chief justice remarked that the court wants to know the developments across the globe in this regard. Justice Athar Minallah questioned, “PTA should satisfy the court regarding the section of the Act that allows blocking [something on social media].”

The high court also questioned the attorney general regarding the progress on consultation with the stakeholders. “The newspapers have reported about an anti-judiciary trend [on social media]. But what makes the difference? Will we ban a social media platform if something is trending on it?”

“You should tell us all about the reservations regarding the social media rules and how they were addressed. Is it permissible to launch criticism against public office holders and institutions?”

The chief justice remarked that child pornography and hatred speeches must not be promoted on social media. The authorities could block only objectionable content but not the apps or websites.

He further questioned the reasons for blocking the whole app. “If there is a complaint against objectionable content, then the concerned forum will take action on it. How can you ascertain about the objectionable content [on social media] on your own?”

CJ IHC sought a reply by the concerned authorities for blocking 99 per cent of the content on a social media platform on the basis of 1 per cent of objectionable content.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such actions are considered as the misuse of power and the authorities should provide an answer to it.

Later, the high court sought a reply from the PTA and adjourned the hearing till November 22.

