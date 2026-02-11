IHC seeks report on social media regulation for children under 16

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the federal government, seeking a detailed report on measures taken to regulate social media use by children under the age of 16.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued a two-page written order on a petition filed by a minor, Akbar Khan Shinwari, through his father, seeking the enforcement of fundamental rights.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to prohibit and regulate social media use by children under 16.

The court observed that the well-being and safety of children from online harm are of paramount importance.

It noted that unregulated access to social media platforms exposes children to potential risks, including cyberbullying, mental health issues, privacy violations, and exposure to harmful content.

The IHC directed the federal government, the Ministry of Information Technology, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit a report by March 3, along with para-wise comments outlining the measures being taken to establish a regulatory framework for minors’ access to social media.

The court specifically asked for details regarding age-verification mechanisms and steps taken to monitor and enforce compliance by social media platforms with age restrictions and child safety measures.

The court also sought a progress report on the establishment of the proposed Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority.

In addition, the IHC directed the government to provide details of any draft regulatory measures or executive orders currently under consideration, as well as steps proposed or taken to ensure effective monitoring and enforcement.

The court further instructed that the report must address all aspects of regulation, monitoring, and enforcement in light of the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA), 2025, and the constitutional mandate to protect children.

The petitioner argued that several countries around the world have enacted laws to regulate social media use by minors and urged similar protections in Pakistan.