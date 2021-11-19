IHC issues show cause notices to ex-CJ GB, Mir Shakeel and others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued separate show cause notices to Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) former judge Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri in contempt of court case.

According to details, the Islamabad High Court in its show cause notices has directed former GB CJ Rana Shamim, Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi and Amir Ghauri to appear before it on November 30.

The show cause notices state that the court may impose a criminal offense under section 5 of the Ordinance 2003.

The court show cause states that Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman holds an important position as the editor-in-chief of The News. A news item with the byline of Ansar Abbasi was published on November 15 with the heading of former CJP ordered not to release Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam before General Elections of 2018.

It was said in the show cause that the content of the alleged affidavit of Justice (retd) Rana Muhammad Shamim was published in the news. It is a crime to make a false accusation against any court.

The show cause states that the purpose of the material is to interfere in the appeals pending before the court and to divert justice in Maryam Nawaz’s case.

The news writer and Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman did not try to confirm the facts before publishing the news and the version of those who were accused of serious dishonesty was presented in the report.

According to show cause, publishing news without verification is not only a violation of editorial but also journalistic principles, publishing news without verification also violates the fundamental rights of citizens and such news is an obstacle to justice.

The show cause further added that such news destroys the confidence of the people in the courts and judges without any fear.

The report of this news and the above-mentioned actions were read with Article 204 and the respondents have been found guilty of contempt of court under court ordinance 2003.

Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Ansar Abbasi, Amir Ghauri, former GB CJ have been asked to submit a written reply within 7 days.

