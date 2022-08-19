IHC stops ECP from organising by-polls in NA-196

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from organising by-polls in NA-196 Jacobabad constituency, ARY News reported on Friday.

The IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the reserved verdict in which the election commission was stopped from organising NA-196 Jacobabad by-polls till the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the high court issued notices to the law ministry, National Assembly (NA) secretary and the ECP.

The court ordered the IHC Registrar to fix the hearing of the case in September.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had denotified Muhammad Mian Soomro for staying absent for 40 days. Later, the ECP unveiled the schedule of by-polls in the constituency.

According to the ECP, the by-polls will be held on October 2, nomination papers will be accepted from August 25 to 27.

Comments