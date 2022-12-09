IHC to hear PTI plea for probe into PPP, PML-N funding on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has admitted a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking an early hearing for an investigation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) party funds, ARY News reported.

In August this year, the ECP announced its verdict in the prohibited funding case against the PTI.

It ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 hidden.