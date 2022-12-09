IHC to hear PTI plea for probe into PPP, PML-N funding on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has admitted a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking an early hearing for an investigation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) party funds, ARY News reported.
PTI leader Farrukh Habib filed a plea with the IHC for an early investigation of the PPP and the PML-N’s party funds.During today’s hearing, PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to take up the plea before the start of the winter vacation. To which, the chief justice remarked that various important cases of PTI were already scheduled this month.He then said the petition for early decision in funding cases would also be heard before the vacation.Read more: ECP set hearing of PPP, PML-N party funding case tomorrowLater, the Islamabad High Court(IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the court registrar to fix the petition for hearing on December 22.
In August this year, the ECP announced its verdict in the prohibited funding case against the PTI.
It ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and 34 foreign nationals. It went on to say that the party had taken ownership of eight accounts and kept 16 hidden.