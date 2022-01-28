iHeartRadio Awards: BTS bags multiple nominations, Bieber leads

Nominations for the ninth edition of iHeart Radio annual music awards were announced on Thursday, with Justin Bieber leading the lists followed by Olivia Rodrigo.

The annual award ceremony which is slated for March 22 evening, will honor the artists with accolades in various categories including most-played songs on the radio, the ‘best artist’, ‘best lyrics’, and ‘best music video’ among others.

Voting for our 2022 #iHeartAwards is officially open! 🤩🎶💕 Vote for all your faves on Twitter using the appropriate hashtags & also vote on https://t.co/aPueslpaIw Tickets: https://t.co/UqT7GLH6il pic.twitter.com/2XKPlAQg58 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 27, 2022

Crowd favorite Canadian singer Justin Bieber is leading the nominations in nine categories with his two major collaborative hits last year, ‘Peaches’ and ‘Stay’, whereas, giving the artist tough competition is young star Olivia Rodrigo running for eight categories.

Rodrigo is running for the female artist of the year as well, against Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift.

Congratulations to our 2022 @iheartradio music award nominees🤍 pic.twitter.com/k1yQEzgG5Y — SB Projects (@SB_Projects) January 28, 2022

South Korean boys band, BTS has grabbed nods in three categories, including ‘Best Group of the Year’, ‘Best Music Video’ for their summer super-hit ‘Butter’, and Best Fan Army, interestingly all of these awards they bagged in last year’s ceremony.

‘Butter’ by the boys’ group is competing against Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’, Bella Poarch’s ‘Build a B*tch’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers license’, Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’, Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’, Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO‘, Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’, and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ in the category.

Furthermore, the BTS army will be having a fight with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Why Don’t We, Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Tomlinson, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift for 2022 Best Fan Army award.

Comments