VIDEO: Ihsanullah hits Tayyab Tahir with brutal bouncer in National T20 Cup

Peshawar pacer Ihsanullah was breathing fire as he hit Lahore Whites’ Tayyab Tahir on the helmet with a brutal bouncer during their National T20 Cup game.

The match, being played at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, saw Lahore winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The side was off to a solid start as their openers gave them a 54-run opening stand in the third game of the National T20 Cup.

The opening partnership ended when Peshawar’s Ihsanullah dismissed Mohammad Saleem on 25.

Tayyab Tahir then joined his opening partner Mohammad Faiq as they looked to continue the momentum.

However, Tayyab Tahir copped a nasty blow from the Peshawar pacer who delivered a brutal bouncer to the Lahore Whites’ batter early in his inning.

The right-arm pacer bowled a short-pitched delivery which the batter completely missed.

The bouncer stuck Tayyab Tahir on the left side of his helmet as he went down immediately.

Peshawar fielders were then seen rushing to check up on him while the physio arrived on the field to give the Lahore Whites’ batter medical assistance.

After receiving medical assistance, Tayyab Tahir went on to score a quickfire fifty to help his side set a fighting total in their National T20 Cup game.

The right-handed batter scored 66 off 46 balls, with the help of seven fours and a six.

Lahore Whites finished their inning at 181/3 in their 20 overs.

For Peshawar, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Imran and Niaz Khan took one wicket each.