Parking ban imposed on II Chundrigar Road Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a complete ban on the parking of all types of vehicles along some of the city’s busiest roads, including II Chundrigar, to ease traffic congestion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On the directives from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, parking has been strictly prohibited on II Chundrigar Road, from Shaheen Complex to the Merewether Clock Tower.

Similar restrictions have also been imposed on Muhammad Bin Qasim Road to Dr. Ziauddin Road, including the area near SM Law College.

During a recent meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister, informing him that parking on these roads and adjacent footpaths is now completely banned. Vehicles found in violation will be towed or lifted immediately and legal action will be taken against the owners.

Officials stated that vehicles can be parked at the Railway Ground which has been declared as a parking site. They added that a crackdown is also underway against unregistered vehicles and those with fancy number plates.

DIG Traffic confirmed that the Karachi Traffic Police is actively enforcing CM Sindh’s orders across the city.

Earlier, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Pir Muhammad Shah, has announced that rickshaws will soon be banned on seven more major roads in Karachi as part of an expanded crackdown on traffic violations and encroachments, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, DIG Traffic said that strict action will be taken against all types of encroachments on the city’s main roads.

A major anti-encroachment operation is being launched, and a modern traffic management system will be implemented to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

Pir Muhammad Shah added that illegal rickshaws have already been removed from areas around Millennium Mall and Nagan Chowrangi, while encroachments have been cleared from Empress Market.