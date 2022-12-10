Ijaz-ul-Haq meets PTI chief Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Zia) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq has held a meeting with former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ijaz-ul-Haq, while talking to journalists after meeting Imran Khan in Lahore, said that it is inevitable to get rid of the incumbent government. He said that the PTI chief is worried about the deteriorated economic situation of the country.

He blamed the coalition government for attempting to divert attention from economic matters through different moves. He said that the incumbent government is exhibiting stubbornness by sticking to power without caring for the national interests.

The PML-Z chief said that the political and economic instability will not end until the organisation of general elections. He claimed that Pakistan has technically entered bankruptcy but the government was hiding the fact.

Ijaz-ul-Haq said that a government could not stay in power until getting public support. He added that the incumbent government has neither vote power nor public support.

To a question, he replied that the government must hold dialogues with the PTI after announcing the date of the general elections.

He said that Imran Khan wants the immediate dissolution of assemblies.

