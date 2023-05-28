Ijaz-ul-Haq refutes rumours of PML-Z, PTI merger

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq refuted rumours of his party merger with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, in response to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) the son of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq and PML-Z chief Ijaz-ul-Haq said the news of the merger with PTI is fake.

He said that in a meeting with the PTI chief Imran Khan, he discussed of coalition with PTI but not a merger. The ECP sought an answer from the PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq about his party position.

On March 19, it was reported that Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq formally joined Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday.

Read more: PML-Z chief Ijaz-ul-Haq joins PTI

The son of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq and PML-Z chief Ijaz-ul-Haq met Imran Khan today. After the meeting, Haq announced to formally join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

‘Ready to form negotiation team’

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday asserted that he was ready to constitute a committee for talks and would step back if the panel is convinced on ‘two conditions’.

“I am forming a committee for dialogues. It will talk about two things — if the country can function better without me, I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.