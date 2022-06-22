Ijaz-ul-Haq says trying to improve relations between Imran, establishment

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Zia-ul-Haq (PML-Z) chief Ijaz-ul-Haq on Wednesday said he is trying to improve relations between former prime minister Imran Khan and the establishment.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Ijaz-ul-Haq said he recently met PTI chairman Imran Khan and gave an important message to him. “The ice has started to melt at both the sides.”

He said the situation can be controlled through a grand dialogue between all the stakeholders of the country. It’s not about ‘liking’ or ‘disliking’ someone, he added. Ijaz-ul-Haq said that on the other hand, they are also thinking about how to get the country out of the quagmire.

The PML-Z chief said that if the situation worsens then the ‘institution’ will be harmed, which our enemy desperately wants. Imran Khan showed his love for the Pakistan Army in a recent meeting with him, which is a positive sign, Haq said.

Commenting on the PML-N supremo, Haq said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticized the ‘institution’ 14 times by taking its name publically. The elder Sharif should be asked how his affairs got better.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi offers mediation between Imran Khan, establishment

Ijaz-ul-Haq underlined the need for transparent elections and said it would be good to make some positive development after approval of the budget. If Pakistan goes bankrupt, everyone will be blamed.

He said that this government is ruling with the majority of two votes only and it is a matter of two minutes to oust it.

Ijaz-ul-Haq said that after the meeting with Imran Khan in Peshawar, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has started tapping his phone.

Comments