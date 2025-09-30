IJT protest against students' rustication by DUET causes traffic jam

KARACHI: The student organization Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) staged widespread protests across Karachi on Tuesday against the rustication of students by Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET).

Protest rallies were held at multiple locations, including outside the DUET campus, resulting in severe traffic congestion on at least eight major arteries of the city. Roads affected included Shahrah-e-Pakistan, University Road, Sher Shah Paracha Chowk, Korangi Singer Chowrangi, and Shaheen Complex.

The protesting students demanded the immediate reinstatement of the rusticated students and condemned what they termed as “arbitrary disciplinary actions” by the DUET administration.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed at DUET to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order during the protest. However, IJT workers vowed to continue protests until their demands are met.