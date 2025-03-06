Ikhtiar Wali appointed as PM’s coordinator on information for KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan has been appointed as coordinator to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa affairs.

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a notification regarding the appointment. Ikhtiar Wali will serve in this capacity on an honorary basis.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The overall political situation also came under discussion during the meeting, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.

The prime minister directed Ikhtiar Wali to further improve public engagements regarding the party affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the federal government’s full support in development and welfare of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“We are committed to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the prime minister said while talking to Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary who called on him here at the PM House.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi invited the prime minister to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lay the foundation stone for an additional interchange on the Hazara Motorway to facilitate the people of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

Gov Kundi urges PM Shehbaz take notice of power, gas loadsheding in KP

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan, urging to take immediate action to end electricity and gas loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing serious concerns over electricity and gas loadshedding in the province during the holy month of Ramadan, the governor stated that KP is a province that produces an ample amount of electricity and natural gas, yet it is being deprived of its own resources.

He criticized the ongoing power and gas outages, saying they have made life miserable for the people of the province.

He further pointed out that despite the Prime Minister’s announcement of uninterrupted power and gas supply during Ramadan, the reality on the ground is different. Load shedding during Sehri, Iftar, and prayer times has caused immense difficulties for citizens, he added.