Ilhan Omar to raise Kashmir issue in US Congress

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said that raising the Kashmir issue in Congress has become more necessary than before,

Addressing a ceremony organized to honour the Muslim US congresswoman Ilhan Omer talked about serious issues pertaining to the Kashmir issue.

She said that the US Congress needs to focus and find a resolution to this 7-decade old conflict. She announced that she would soon raise this issue in congress.

The Pakistani community assured their full support to Ilhan on her visit to Pakistan in April 2022.

The 39-year-old Somalian born Ihlan Omer is the first-ever Muslim congresswoman. Omer is constantly under criticism from her opponents for her blunt and outspoken way of talking about serious issues.

On her visit to Pakistan in April, Ilhan Omer had said, “Having met the Kashmiri people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who nurse bullet wounds due to ceasefire violations by India, was an incredible experience and this firsthand experience has put me under an obligation to stand for human rights and human dignity.”

She added, “I represent the people of my community in the US Congress. I am someone who has experienced oppression and violation of human rights at a young age, and since I have been put into a position of power by people, I deem it my duty to advocate for those who don’t have that power.”

