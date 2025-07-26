Ilia Topuria called out with high-stakes wager by Arman Tsarukyan

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has added a new twist to his pursuit of a title shot by offering a large personal wager to current champion Ilia Topuria.

Latest UFC News

As the number one-ranked lightweight in the world, Tsarukyan has made it clear he is ready to face Ilia Topuria and is willing to place a significant amount of money on the line to prove his confidence.

Arman Tsarukyan, who has secured impressive wins over former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Beneil Dariush, has built a strong case for a title fight.

Despite being 9-1 since his UFC debut loss to Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan has yet to fight for the belt, partly due to a back injury that forced him out of UFC 311 earlier this year.

Ilia Topuria, the reigning champion at 155 lbs, recently made headlines when he suggested he would rather vacate his title than face Tsarukyan next.

This comment sparked criticism from fans, who believe Tsarukyan’s wrestling and all-round skillset present Topuria’s toughest challenge yet in the division.

In response, Arman Tsarukyan appeared on a podcast and offered a direct challenge to Ilia Topuria, proposing a personal bet to raise the stakes of their potential bout.

He stated that he would be willing to risk a large sum of money if Topuria agreed to do the same.

Arman Tsarukyan, who comes from a wealthy background, emphasised his confidence in winning such a fight.

Although UFC President Dana White has not confirmed whether the bout will happen next, especially after expressing disappointment over Tsarukyan’s earlier withdrawal, the excitement around the possible match-up continues to grow.

The rivalry between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan is gaining momentum, with fans eager to see the two clash inside the Octagon.

Also Read: Khabib says Makhachev’s toughest test yet is not Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria, undefeated and currently holding the lightweight title, remains a dominant figure in the division.

However, Tsarukyan’s challenge and bold bet could pressure the champion into accepting the fight.