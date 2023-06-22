Illegal Afghan settlers stealing gas to run parallel power supply

KARACHI: Illegal Afghan immigrants running heavy generators in Sohrab Goth area with gas stolen from the pipeline of the gas utility, ARY News reported on Thursday.

SSP Sohrab Goth in a letter wrote to the In-charge Anti-theft Cell disclosed that Karachi’s gas being pilfered by the Afghan nationals, illegally settled in the area, and running 20 heavy generators on the stolen gas in Al-Asif Square.

They have created a parallel electric supply network and selling illegally generated electricity to domestic and commercial consumers, letter read.

This daylight gas theft inflicting massive revenue losses to the gas company as well as denying legal consumers from gas, which suffer load shedding owing to the pilferage of the gas.