Illegal arms case: Shahbaz Gill’s arrest warrant issued

ISLAMABAD: The district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued the arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in the illegal arms case, ARY News reported.

The judicial magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja conducted the hearing of illegal arms case against the PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill. The court issued bailable arrest warrant for Gill due to his absence.

Gill has also been directed to submit Rs50,000 surety bond to the court and ordered to ensure his appearance in the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till May 9.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to appear before the sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) announced its reserved verdict on a plea challenging the issuance of the arrest warrant against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The IHC ordered Khan to appear before the sessions court on March 13. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict.

The high court suspended the arrest warrant of Imran Khan and directed him to appear before the sessions court on March 13.

