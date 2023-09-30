Sheesha cafes, illegal guest houses working under police cover: sources

KARACHI: The caretaker interior minister of Sindh directed the authorities to submit a valid certificate from the relevant SHOs confirming that no unlawful business is being conducted in the area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the station house officers (SHOs) of the district of south, Karachi have to submit a valid certificate regarding the sheesha cafes, massage centers, and guest houses in the area.

In order to curb the organized illegal activities, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South – Asad Raza – in a letter instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take action against the illegal businesses on priority basis.

The letter reads that the several sheesha cafes, massage centers, and guest houses are operating where the youth is involved in the drug and alcohol consumption, resulting in increasing the drug addiction among the youngsters.

The (DIG) South has instructed the SSP to close down illegal shisha cafes, massage centers, and guest houses and obtain certificates from the relevant SHOs confirming that no unlawful business is being conducted in the area.

On the other hand the sources within the police alleged that the SHOs are taking weekly ‘bribe’ from each sheesha cafe, amounting Rs 40,000.

An officer posted on deputation has been running Shisha in Gulistan Johar for many years, while Karachi police failed to close the operational Shisha Cafe on Shahrae Faisal till date.