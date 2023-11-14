Illegal immigrants: 3,239 more Afghans return home

Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans to their homeland continues amidst the crackdown against illegal immigrants, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants.

Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants.

On Monday, 3,329 illegal foreigners including 580 families of illegal Afghans on 357 vehicles returned to their homeland. So Far 2,23,637 illegal immigrants have returned to their home country.

Thousands of unregistered Afghan citizens are returning home through Torkham and Chaman border crossings daily.

Transit camps for illegal foreigners have been established in various districts of KP and Baluchistan, which have all routine facilities.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has rejected any ‘manhandling’ of illegal foreigners in Pakistan’s repatriation process.

“Prime Minister [Anwaarul Haq Kakar] has given very clear instructions that there should be no manhandling of illegal foreigners during the repatriation process,” the interior minister said while speaking on the Senate floor on Monday.