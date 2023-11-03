Over 162,479 illegal Afghan immigrants left Pakistan, says govt

ISLAMABAD: Over 162,479 Afghan nationals illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home so far, said the data released by the caretaker government on Friday.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants.

According to details, repatriation of the illegal Afghans through the Chaman and Torkham borders is underway. On November 2, 19,344 Afghans returned to Kabul.

The FC and the Afghan government have agreed to keep the Torkham border till 11 at night to ensure the smooth repatriation of the illegal immigrants.

Separately, the Afghan Charge d’ Affairs called on Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

Afghan diplomat Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb discussed issues related to the repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan to Afghanistan and other matters of mutual interest.

The interior minister said that the immigrants illegally staying in Pakistan returning to their countries. “We have issued instructions for respectable treatment with the people returning back to home,” Bugti said.

“No legal action being taken against those holding Afghan citizen card,” Pakistan’s interior minister said. “The government will not tolerate discourteous or impolite treatment to the immigrants at any cost,” he stressed.