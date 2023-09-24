Illegal immigrants to be deported at earliest: IG Sindh

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja said Sunday that illegal immigrants will be deported from Pakistan at the earliest, ARY News reported.

IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja chaired the law and order session today. The Sindh police chief said that recommendations have been forwarded to the government regarding the illegal immigrants.

“The recommendations include the establishment of a joint task force and holding centres for illegal immigrants. We have declared the war against street criminals.”

The IG Sindh said that strict monitoring of movements in the border areas will be conducted and smuggling will be stopped with the cooperation of concerned institutions.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind said that new police teams were given special tasks to take action against the criminals. He reiterated that the police adopted a zero tolerance policy for criminals.

Earlier in the month, Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.

He was chairing a meeting on the law and order situation, which was attended by senior officials from the police, security agencies, and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

During the meeting, the caretaker interior minister vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to the foreigners.

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated.

He directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the return of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. Bugti also ordered completion of the action plan to open three more border crossings on the Pakistan-Iran border.

The minister stressed the need to clearly define the scope of police and security agencies in order to improve their performance.

He also directed the authorities to provide state-of-the-art training and resources to the civil armed forces.

Regarding the security of foreigners, the minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct by finalizing it.

He also ordered the provision of all possible facilities to visa applicants for business and investment. The minister called another meeting next week to review the implementation of the National Action Plan.