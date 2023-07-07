Illegal immigration to Israel: Progress made in probe against five Pakistanis

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made progress in the probe against the five Pakistanis in the illegal immigration to Israel case, ARY News reported on Friday.

More revelations were made in the probe after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) collected records of the five accused Pakistanis from GPO Mirpur Khas.

According to the FIA spokesperson, relatives of the five Pakistanis had also visited Israel. Moreover, the accused made 108 transactions worth Rs11.3 million from Israel to GPO Mirpur Khas.

The spokesperson added the agency sought records of the travel tickets of the accused. The embassies in Kenya, Sri Lanka, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been contacted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get records of the visas issued to the accused Pakistanis.

The agency also contacted the GPO Hyderabad and GPO Mirpur Khas besides scrutinising the remittances from Israel to the counterparties. The FIA spokesperson said the accused Pakistanis’ data was shared with the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) to get complete travel records of their families.

The accused men were kept in judicial custody at the Central Jail Mirpur Khas, it added.

Arrests of Pakistanis working in Israel

On Wednesday, the FIA Crime Circle Mirpur Khas in an operation arrested five Pakistani nationals illegally working in Israel.

The Federal Investigation Agency in a statement identified five accused as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Anwar.

“Three agents have been at large, while five cases have been registered against eight accused,” a spokesperson of the FIA said, adding, “The accused were working in Tel Aviv as helper and car-washer. They had got entry pass by an Israeli agent, while paying the agent three to four Lac rupees each.”

ایف آئی اے کرائم سرکل میرپور خاص کی بڑی کارروائی

اسرائیل میں ملازمت اختیار کرنے والے 5 پاکستانی ملزمان گرفتار۔ملزمان تل ابیب میں بطور ہیلپر اور کار واشر ملازمت کرتے رہے۔

ملزمان نے اسرائیلی ایجنٹ کے ذریعے انٹری حاصل کی۔ملزمان نے اسرائیلی ایجنٹ کو فی کس 3 سے 4 لاکھ روپے ادا کئے۔ pic.twitter.com/RRZbB6FrlM — Federal Investigation Agency – FIA (@FIA_Agency) July 5, 2023

“They went to Israel from an airport of Jordan through a Schengen Visa like arrangement,” the spokesperson said.

FIA spokesperson further said that they were sending money to Pakistan via the Western Union. “The arrested men were used to return home from a Jordan airport via Dubai to Karachi.”

The accused have been booked under the Passport Act and the Immigration Ordinance. The investigation agency conducting raids to arrest other accused, agency stated.