Illegal lion seized from vehicle in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Wildlife Department confiscated an illegally kept lion from a vehicle in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to wildlife officials, the owner, the team recovered the lion from a vehicle at Chak Beli Road. The owner named Fakhar Abbas, failed to produce a valid license for possessing the animal.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that no legal documentation existed to justify the possession or transportation of the wild animal.

Consequently, a fine of Rs60,000 was imposed on the owner for the unlawful possession of the lion.

Wildlife authorities confirmed that the confiscated animal has now been shifted to a secure facility to ensure its safety and proper care.

Earlier in the month, a distressing incident occurred in Lahore, where a lion attacked a family, leaving three people, including two children, injured.

According to police, the incident was reported from a farmhouse in Johar Town, Lahore. The victims were promptly rushed to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that the lion escaped due to an unsecured enclosure at the farmhouse, leading to the unexpected attack on those present.

According to the Wildlife department, a lion broke out of its enclosure by leaping over a wall and entered a street launching an attack on residents before fleeing.