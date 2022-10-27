KMC submits report in illegal parking fee case

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has submitted its report related to car parking fees in four districts of Karachi in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the KMC submitted car parking fees report in four districts in Sindh High Court after it was ordered to submit a one-week cost monitoring report on March 22.

According to the report, ten rupees are being charged for motorcycle parking while Rs30 are charged from the owners of cars for parking.

The report said, averagely, as many as 6214 motorcycles are being parked in these four districts of Karachi in a single day.

Approximately, a total sum of 62,000 rupees is collected daily from motorcycle riders and Rs100,000 from car owners for parking which makes the total income up to Rs80 million annually, the report said.

Moreover, the court was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court resented the KMC and DMCs on the issue of illegal collection of parking fees in the city.

“The problem has intensified to an extent where everyone is demanding parking fee where ever you park your vehicle”, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked.

