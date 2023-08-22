29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

Illegal sale of Iranian petrol surges in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub, is grappling with the illegal sale of Iranian petrol which is openly conducted on various roads across the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The individuals have set up petrol-selling operations in the city, often selling Iranian petrol in plastic bottles as containers.

This illegal trade not only poses significant risks to public safety but also undermines legal businesses and government efforts to regulate the petroleum sector.

Local law enforcement agencies have taken note of this issue and are preparing to crack down on those involved.

The Policemen, instead of take action against the illegal trade, starting buying the petrol from the individuals engaged in the unauthorized sale of fuel.

Past incidents have highlighted the dangers associated with the unrestricted sale of petrol in such unregulated environments. Several fires have erupted in Karachi due to mishandling and unsafe storage of fuel, putting lives and property at risk.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.