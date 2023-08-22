Illegal sale of Iranian petrol surges in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub, is grappling with the illegal sale of Iranian petrol which is openly conducted on various roads across the city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The individuals have set up petrol-selling operations in the city, often selling Iranian petrol in plastic bottles as containers.

This illegal trade not only poses significant risks to public safety but also undermines legal businesses and government efforts to regulate the petroleum sector.

Local law enforcement agencies have taken note of this issue and are preparing to crack down on those involved.

The Policemen, instead of take action against the illegal trade, starting buying the petrol from the individuals engaged in the unauthorized sale of fuel.

Past incidents have highlighted the dangers associated with the unrestricted sale of petrol in such unregulated environments. Several fires have erupted in Karachi due to mishandling and unsafe storage of fuel, putting lives and property at risk.