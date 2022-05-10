Can you find the bird within a minute in this picture?

An optical illusion that asks netizens to find a hidden bird within a minute is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

A foreign news agency stated the viral illusion picture was taken by Laurence Debailleul from Belgium when she was climbing Ben Wyvis in North Inverness.

The 51-year-old adventure seeker then realized she took the picture of a bird hidden in the surroundings. Those who could find the bird under the given time could have an advantage over those who failed to do so.

It first seemed as if like there are rocks everywhere on the hillside. If we take a close look, the bird can be seen resting at the bottom left of the image.

It first made rounds on the internet back in 2016 but has made rounds for the illusion picture fans.

The internet has all kinds of illusion pictures that leave netizens puzzled in finding hidden items.

Earlier, an optical illusion has left social media users confused as to what and how many numbers are inside the puzzle.

The illusion picture was posted on the micro-blogging social media application by user @benonwine. It showed a black and white circle that has numbers. The changing pattern has become a puzzle for the netizens.

DO you see a number? If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF — Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022



“DO you see a number?” the question read. “If so, what number?”

It turned out that the illusion picture is a case of contrast sensitivity.

