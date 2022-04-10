Haw many faces can you find in this picture?

An optical illusion picture is making rounds on social media platforms which asks netizens to guess the number of pictures inside it.

Minds Journal stated that at toral of six people are there in the eye-catching spectacular illusion picture and only those with hypervigilant qualities can see them. It is pertinent to mention that the “eye-for-detail” or scratch-the-surface approach is more than necessary to solve it.

The viewer will have to look at it many times to spot all six faces in the picture in the optical illusion. After taking a step back, we can notice the elements shaping up to make one big face of a man.

We can see a man who has his back turned to the viewer in the picture. It seems as if the big face’s moustache appears as it is another man up close and crouching.

Above or right in front of him, there is a woman’s faint picture which can’t be distinguished at first in the viral image.

The woman, seen in the tree, is flanked by another two faces in the illusion picture. This makes the large face’s pupils.

Right next to the woman, there is a man who is wearing a hat in the optical illusion.

