ILT20: Shadab Khan and Azam Khan have joined THIS team

After Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, all-rounder Shadab Khan and swashbuckling wicketkeeper Azam Khan have joined the Desert Vipers franchise for the World International League T20 (ILT20).

The franchise announced the news on the social media application Twitter.

Time to take the league for a spin with #ShadabKhan 🤩 Shadab’s magic now loading in ❤️🖤#DesertVipers pic.twitter.com/BqT7TgOsfP — Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) August 21, 2023

He’s explosive 🧨

He’s powerful 💪

He’s a Viper ❤️🖤 Can’t wait to see the night sky lit with Azam’s fireworks 🎇#DesertVipers #AzamKhan pic.twitter.com/U5VTL5tIaE — Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) August 21, 2023

It is to be noted that Azam Khan was to be the first Pakistan player to participate in the ILT20 last year but couldn’t do so as the cricket board refused him a No Objection Certificate.

Desert Vipers’ Director of Cricket Tom Moody said Shadab Khan can create an impact as he is a “great package and genuine all-rounder.”

“Shadab [Khan] is certainly a great package and a genuine all-rounder, someone who can bat in the top six and have an impact. With his leg-spin, he is very creative in what he does there. From a skill point of view, he is complete, and on top of that, he has got a growing reputation as a respected leader” he said.

The all-rounder’s latest stint was in ‘The Hundred’, where he represented Birmingham Phoenix.

Speaking about Azam Khan, Tom Moody said he can snatch victories from the jaws of defeat.

“He is a genuine power-hitter that can take the game in a breath-taking way away from the opposition. We look forward to having him as an impact player in the middle-order to join the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, who has continued to show his high level of excellence in the tournament in Canada recently,” the former Australia cricketer said.

Last week, the Desert Vipers had announced the signing of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

The 🦅 has arrived 🤩 Who will join him in the Vipers’ den? 🧐#DesertVipers pic.twitter.com/jjYRxu88Hk — Desert Vipers (@TheDesertVipers) August 18, 2023



The tournament will commence on January 13. The left-arm pacer will join the side after Pakistan returns from the Australia tour.