‘I’m a lurker’: Gigi Hadid spills the beans on secret TikTok account

Supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed to have a secret account on TikTok which she uses for a special purpose, during her latest outing.

The 26-year-old model gets chatty in a recent conversation with an international publication where she talked about everything, life, work, daughter Khai and much more. During the conversation, the supermodel spilled the beans on having a secret TikTok account as well.

Hadid who is being followed by over 72 million users on Instagram, uses the confidential profile on the social app for her mom duties to a year old Khai. “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it”, she mentioned.

Responding to the host’s question if young mommy is a lurker, the celeb added: “I’m a lurker, but it’s for, like, mom videos and kids’ lunch videos. And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff”.

“Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these moldy pools and spray them down until they’re glitzy glam and restore them”, Hadid disclosed further about her TikTok watchlist, “There’s also a guy where his job is to go into people’s homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators”.

The celebrity spoke about her childhood modeling as well, “I did Baby Guess. It was more something that was fun for me because I got to play in the sand”.

“She’s going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don’t know”, the dotting mother responded to the Baby Guess campaign for Khai.

It is pertinent to mention, ‘One Direction’ star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid, have decided to co-parent their year-old daughter Khai Malik after the split.

The couple after being in a relationship for six years parted ways following Zayn’s argument with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, in October 2021.

