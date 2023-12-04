16.9 C
‘I’m alone at home” minor boy’s confession about parents goes viral

The video of a four-year-old boy is going viral on social media where he made painful confessions about his parents.

In the small clip the boy named Song Eo Jun, says, “I don’t know. I’m alone at home…no one plays with me.” His heartbreaking response has triggered a wave of emotions over the internet.

The viral video is a clip from a South Korean TV show. Song was asked who he preferred between his parents.

When asked about his mom, Song said, “I think she doesn’t like me. The toddler started crying after this. He also confessed that he wants his mother to spend more time with him. The young boy’s video has left many moist-eyed.

“Oh, being so little and having those big feelings, it’s really hard to comprehend at that age. It’s heartbreaking. Wish I could extend little guy a hug,” one user has commented. “He’s too young to feel this way,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, Song’s parents were also listening to his confession and broke down into tears. In the show, it is revealed that Song’s parents have a very hectic schedule and find it extremely difficult to raise Song and his sister, who is currently six months old.

This gap between parenting time and the need to be loved by kids has led Song to believe that his parents do not love him.

