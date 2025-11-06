‘I'm Too Alive!’: Halsey and others celebrate Mamdani's historic NYC win

Gracie Abrams and Halsey along with other prominent musicians, have joined New Yorkers in celebrating Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the 2025 mayoral race.

The Democrats triumphed over opponents Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday night. It has prompted an outpour of excitement and congratulations from stars on social media.

Abrams expressed her excitement by sharing numerous posts about Mamdani’s win on her Instagram Story, writing that she was “screaming” and adding, “I keep getting chills over and over.”

On X, Halsey wrote, “I just got off stage from an amazing show and Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York and I am not gonna be able to sleep, I’m too alive!”

Lorde also shared a New York graphic on her Story and added, “Change… Have a nice day,” while tagging Mamdani’s account.

According to Associated Press (AP), All three singer-songwriters are based in New York City, which showed up for Mamdani on Election Day with more than 1,036,051 ballots cast in his favour.

Other musicians celebrated the results in the comments of Mamdani’s posts on Instagram, with Clairo dropping a fire emoji and Lizzy McAlpine writing, “Yayyyy.”

“He’s home!” Rachel Zegler replied, while King Princess commented, “I think we should throw a party?”

When he was asked to summarise his campaign in three songs, Mamdani cited Taylor Swift’s Only the Young; Hate It or Love It by The Game featuring 50 Cent; and Right Above It by Lil Wayne featuring Drake.