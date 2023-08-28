Imaan Mazari gets bail in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted post-arrest bail to human rights lawyer, Iman Mazari, in a case related to “interference in state affairs”, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ATC Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zul-Qarnain, presided over the hearing and granted bail to human rights lawyer, Iman Mazari – in a sedition case related to the controversial speech against the state institutions – against surety bonds of Rs30,000.

During the proceedings, the court read out the script of a speech given by Iman Mazari at a rally, which was a key point of contention in the case.

Meanwhile, the prosecution opposed it, highlighting that the report of the USB (Universal Serial Bus) containing the speech had not yet been received, and forensic examination of the speech needed to be conducted.

This case has garnered significant attention, and further developments are expected as the investigation continues.

Earlier to this, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has sent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after rejecting a plea to extend her physical remand.

The ATC heard the case against former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s daughter and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari related to the interference in state affairs.

Police produced Imaan Mazari before the court. The prosecutor apprised the court that they conducted voice matching and photogrammetry tests of the accused. He added that they are due to recover the transcripts of her written speeches.

Later, the court rejected the plea for an extension in physical remand of the accused lawyer and sent her to the Adiala Jail on judicial remand.