Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Human rights lawyer Iman Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chatha have been arrested in Islamabad.

The couple had secured pre-arrest bail on Wednesday in a case dating back to July 2025 but did not appear before the court on Thursday in a separate matter linked to a controversial tweet.

According to sources, the couple were detained near Serena Chowk by a special police squad. At the time of their arrest, they were travelling from the Islamabad High Court Bar to the District Courts.

The President of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Wajid Gillani, along with Manzoor Jajja, was also accompanying them.

Mazari and Chattha first took refuge at the Bar president’s office on Tuesday night after arrest warrants were issued in connection with a newly surfaced FIR registered at Kohsar Police Station on July 26, 2025, following a protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

The FIR emerged shortly after the Islamabad High Court reinstated their bail in a separate case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.