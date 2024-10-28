Islamabad police arrest Imaan Mazari, husband

Prominent lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband were arrested in Islamabad over charges of obstruction, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Islamabad police.

According to Islamabad police, Imaan Mazari and her husband, Abdul Hadi, have been arrested in a case registered at Aabpara Police Station concerning interference in government operations.

The police further said the arrests were made days after Imaan Mazari and and her spouse engaged in a scuffle with traffic police following their attempted to remove the road blockades placed for the visiting England team’s traffic protocol.

The English team was in Pakistan for a three-match Test series and the last match was played in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

The incident occurred at Islamabad Zero Point Interchange in the morning when the teams were being transported to the stadium.

The lawyer claimed that she was in a hurry as she had to reach court, Islamabad police said that the couple had violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of state guests and warned of filing a case.

This is not the first time that Mazari has been arrested.

Earlier in 2023, Imaan Mazari was arrested by the capital police for “interference in state affairs”. Later, she was granted bail by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).