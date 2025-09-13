Imaan Mazari seeks CCTV footage of 'unfortunate incident' in IHC CJ Dogar's court

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Advocate Imaan Mazari on Saturday filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), requesting the preservation of CCTV footage of the ‘unfortunate incident’ in the courtroom of Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

The application, submitted to the Registrar of the IHC, seeks preservation of footage from Courtroom No. 1 on September 11, 2025, between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM.

Mazari stated that an unfortunate incident allegedly occurred involving her during this time, making it imperative that the exchange recorded on the CCTV footage is preserved.

She further requested the court to provide a copy of the CCTV footage on a USB drive for her legal record.

Earlier, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar on Friday clarified his earlier remarks about initiating contempt of court proceedings against advocate Imaan Mazari, saying that she is like a daughter to him.

The clarification came a day after he heard a petition filed by activist Mahrang Baloch seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), during which an exchange took place between the bench and advocate Imaan Mazari.

According to state-run APP, during Thursday’s hearing the chief justice had addressed Imaan Mazari, saying: “You said I am not a judge but a dictator — why should contempt of court proceedings not be initiated against you?” Mazari responded that she had not said anything outside the bounds of the law and the Constitution.

However, while hearing another case on Friday, Chief Justice Dogar said his remarks had been taken “out of context.”

“Imaan Mazari is like a daughter to me. Yesterday, I was only trying to counsel her as an elder and as the chief justice,” he said, adding that his comments had been misrepresented and blown out of proportion.

He explained that he only meant to advise her not to make personal remarks, even if she disagreed with judicial decisions. “I never said I would have her arrested. This impression has been wrongly spread since yesterday,” he remarked.

The chief justice added that he was concerned contempt proceedings could damage her career. “I tried to explain it to her like one would to their own children, but she was not understanding. She kept insisting on fundamental rights — does this court not have fundamental rights too?” he questioned.