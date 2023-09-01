Imaan Mazari sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday sent lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari on a 14-day judicial remand in terror case, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved Mazari’s judicial remand and sent her to Adiala jail.

The case was registered in response to a complaint lodged by one Shahzad, resident of Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu, against Imaan, Wazir, and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital police again arrested the human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted her post-arrest bail in a case related to “interference in state affairs” on Tuesday.

Just after getting bail from ATC, the Islamabad police officials again arrested the advocate outside Adiala Jail.