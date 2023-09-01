30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 1, 2023
- Advertisement -

Imaan Mazari sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday sent lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari on a 14-day judicial remand in terror case, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge, Abual Hasnat, approved Mazari’s judicial remand and sent her to Adiala jail.

The case was registered in response to a complaint lodged by one Shahzad, resident of Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu, against Imaan, Wazir, and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the capital police again arrested the human rights lawyer, Imaan Mazari, after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted her post-arrest bail in a case related to “interference in state affairs” on Tuesday.

Just after getting bail from ATC, the Islamabad police officials again arrested the advocate outside Adiala Jail.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.